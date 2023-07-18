United States:
Blockchain+ Bi-Weekly
18 July 2023
Polsinelli LLP
The past two weeks have seen a rapid succession of blockchain
legal developments, a few of which we touch on below. On a positive
note, the US House of Representatives released a comprehensive
162-page Digital Asset Market Structure Bill discussion draft,
marking a significant step towards a regulatory framework for
digital assets. The House Committee on Agriculture also held a
hearing to discuss the Digital Asset Market Structure discussion
draft.
On the less positive side of things, while the Securities and
Exchange Commission ("SEC") settled its insider trading
case against a former Coinbase employee and it also filed lawsuits
against Binance and Coinbase, alleging that these two prominent
businesses in the industry operated unauthorized securities
exchanges.
