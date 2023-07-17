ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Every "investment contract" requires a contract. Wow - imagine that! Who knew? Not the SEC, which coerced numerous settlements from blockchain tech entrepreneurs and digital asset platforms while claiming no contract need be proven.

But in SEC v. Ripple Labs, the courts have now held again - see< em>SEC v. Kik for the first time - that every investment contract requires a "contract, transaction, or scheme" - exactly what the Supreme Court said 77 years ago inHowey.

Good news for entrepreneurs, exchanges, traders, and especially for the 40 million American adults who buy and sell crypto assets. Bad news for empire-building bureaucrats who disregard Supreme Court opinions.

Here's another Supreme Court opinion that the SEC is ignoring: West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. And here's another case that the SEC will lose in the Supreme Court: Jarkesy.

This used to be an agency that only pushed cases that it believed to have merit. Lately it has decided to push cases until the courts stop it. Big difference, as former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has pointed out. Fortunately for the rest of us, the courts are now stopping an SEC whose Chair won't take the bit.

Judge's decision is a boost for other crypto firms that claim regulators have too aggressively policed market www.wsj.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.