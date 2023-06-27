Check out Frank Borger Gilligan's recent interview in the Invezz article, "Interview: how can new crypto entities comply with SEC's laws?" In this interview, Frank dives into different elements surrounding the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) regulations for cryptocurrency and how new firms can adjust to the changes brought on by the increased regulations. To read the article and learn more, click here.

