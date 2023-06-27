John Cahill (Associate-White Plains, NY) authored "How American courts have become central to crypto law" for forkast.news, published on June 14, 2023. The article examines how despite the burgeoning growth and recent developments in blockchain technologies, regulatory progress in the U.S. remains sluggish, with the executive branch yet to adopt a definitive stance on digital assets notwithstanding President Biden's March 2022 Executive Order, "Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets." John points to hearings with the chairs of the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as shedding light on the diverse opinions surrounding cryptocurrencies and highlighting legislative gridlock. He looks at how U.S. courts have stepped up to interpret digital assets within the existing legal framework, filling a legislative void considering the 30-plus crypto bills in Congress yet to become law.

