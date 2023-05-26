The HKMA has published the ninth issue of the Regtech Adoption Practice Guide. The current issue focuses on regtech solutions for customer data and privacy, which can help banks improve the effectiveness of their privacy compliance activities and boost customer trust, amid the growing volume of customer data that is being collected and processed.

HKMA publishes report to guide banks in adoption of network analytics in AML and financial crime detection The HKMA has published its report 'AML Regtech: Network Analytics' to promote the adoption of network analytics capability to strengthen the response of banks' anti-money laundering (AML) systems to financial crimes. The report emphasises the potential of combining intelligence-led analytical tools with rules-based monitoring systems in order to help banks enhance their anti-deception efforts. It also shares the experiences of banks already using this capability, and provides practical insights and expert perspectives to guide banks in their exploration and adoption of network analytics. This capability, together with intelligence shared through the Fraud and Money Laundering Intelligence Taskforce, has resulted in banks increasing the number of intelligence-led suspicious transaction reports by 319% in 2022 compared with 2021, leading to an increase of 113% in criminal proceeds restrained or confiscated. Under its 'Fintech 2025′ strategy, the HKMA will continue to support innovation and banks' regtech adoption. An upcoming initiative involves co-hosting a further AMLab with Cyberport, which will involve all retail banks and feature a deep dive into the technology and data requirements underpinning anti-deception efforts. [9 May 2023]