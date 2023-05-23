United States:
Bitcoin NFTs: Making The Case To Be Sole Digital Asset Protocol
23 May 2023
Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP
Previously published by ALM Cybersecurity Law & Strategy
In an article published May 9, 2023, Partner Cameron Pick
examines the recent trend of storing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on
the Bitcoin blockchain versus the more traditional contract
platforms such as Ethereum and Solana.
Cameron gives a primer on the mechanics of Bitcoin NFTs and
highlights several promising benefits of utilizing the Bitcoin
blockchain. "By storing the asset directly on the Bitcoin
blockchain, users have control over their NFTs and the
corresponding assets without having to trust a third party. Not
only does the NFT have the benefits of the Bitcoin blockchain, but
the underlying asset does as well."
Of special note to drafters of patents containing NFTs, Cameron
discusses the steps advised to ensure full protection of
implementations on all types of blockchains, including Bitcoin.
