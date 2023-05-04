Payment services and lending-related businesses are regulated under both federal law and a myriad of state and municipal laws. A particularly difficult barrier to entry is the fact that federal law and the laws of all 50 states (plus certain territories and municipalities) require businesses to register or obtain a license to conduct certain payments- and lending-related activities in each jurisdiction where they do business. These laws also have additional compliance requirements, which vary by state, and may present challenges in adopting a nationwide approach.

For payments-related companies, while variations exist among states, a money transmitter license is generally required if the company either (1) receives and transmits funds to another person or location or (2) sells payment instruments or stored value. Money transmitters may also be required to comply with requirements for segregating and safeguarding customer assets, generating financial statements and reports, and maintaining sufficient liquid assets to satisfy customer liabilities. Under the federal Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), money transmitters are required to register with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and implement a risk-based compliance program to protect the US payments system from being used for money laundering or other criminal activities.

Consumer and commercial lenders, as well as loan brokers and debt collectors, may be subject to a variety of state and federal lending regulations. These laws prescribe specific disclosure requirements and reporting obligations. The federal Truth in Lending Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act focus on transparency in consumer credit transactions and equitable access to credit products by requiring consistent economic terms disclosures and prohibiting discrimination based on an applicant's protected characteristics. State lending statutes focus on protecting state residents against predatory lending practices by requiring lender licenses and limiting the amount of interest and fees a lender can charge. Some states regulate consumer lending only, while others regulate both consumer lending and commercial lending.

The licensing application processes are similar across the board, but businesses must generally wait for a regulator's approval of the application before they may launch in that jurisdiction. The timing varies among the states, ranging from a couple of weeks to 12 months. Once a company is licensed as a money transmitter or lender, it will be subject to the supervision and examination of the licensing states. Because there is no uniformity among the state laws, a state-by-state analysis to determine to what extent the licensing and substantive requirements apply to a fintech company's specific activities is always an important first step before entering the US market.