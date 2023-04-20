United States:
Current State Of Crypto Regulation In New York
20 April 2023
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As crypto platforms come under increasing scrutiny, the state of
New York in particular has been establishing clear regulatory
expectations through enforcement actions involving two crypto
exchanges (CoinEx and KuCoin). These enforcement actions are
consistent with other recent actions taken against crypto platforms
by the NY AG, in addition to other state authorities, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, and Department of Justice. Of course, the actions also
come on the heels of the well-publicized, high-profile bankruptcies
of other crypto platforms.
This Bloomberg Law article examines these recent
developments, providing context and highlighting the legal theories
involved.
Read the article here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from United States
Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - March 31, 2023
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
3CX, an enterprise communications software solutions manufacturer, has confirmed that various versions of its desktop application for Windows and macOS are affected by an active...
Can NFTs Be Securities? An Analysis Of Friel v. Dapper Labs
Faruqi & Faruqi
In Friel v. Dapper Labs, Inc., 2023 WL 2162747 (S.D.N.Y. Feb. 22, 2023), the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, in denying a motion to dismiss a class action Complaint, held that sufficient allegations were made ...
Cybersecurity Incident Response
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
In the first installment of our cybersecurity series, we discussed the importance of developing and implementing practical Information Security policies and procedures...