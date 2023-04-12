Pryor Cashman Partner William Charron, co-chair of the Art Law practice, was interviewed by Tim Schneider of Artnet in, "Don't Believe the 'Resistance-Is-Futile' Hype When It Comes to A.I. and Art."

Bill, who made headlines this month working to get a lawsuit dismissed against his clients Sotheby's and Kevin McCoy (generally regarded as the co-inventor of the NFT) by an anonymous plaintiff, opined that the current legal system was alive and well. As he noted:

One of the takeaways of the Quantum case is that 'code is not law'–law is law. Basic principles of law shouldn't change because of a particular code at issue...I don't agree that the law will never be able to catch up with our changing technology. I think the law will always be two steps ahead of the technology. People just need to respect its presence and apply it to the technology under review.

