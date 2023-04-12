United States:
Charron Discusses NFT Ownership With Artnet
12 April 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman Partner William Charron, co-chair of the Art Law
practice, was interviewed by Tim Schneider of Artnet in,
"Don't Believe the 'Resistance-Is-Futile' Hype
When It Comes to A.I. and Art."
Bill, who made headlines this month working to get a lawsuit dismissed
against his clients Sotheby's and Kevin McCoy (generally
regarded as the co-inventor of the NFT) by an anonymous plaintiff,
opined that the current legal system was alive and well. As he
noted:
One of the takeaways of the Quantum case is that 'code
is not law'–law is law. Basic principles of law
shouldn't change because of a particular code at
issue...I don't agree that the law will never be able
to catch up with our changing technology. I think the law will
always be two steps ahead of the technology. People just need to
respect its presence and apply it to the technology under
review.
For more information, or to view the article in its entirety,
click the link below (subscription required).
