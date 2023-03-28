Following Pryor Cashman's victory on behalf of client Kevin McCoy, regarding his creation in 2014 of what is generally understood to be the world's first non-fungible token ("NFT"), the Art Law and Litigation team that secured the win has been featured in multiple news outlets:

The team behind this precedent-setting case was led by Bill, with assistance from Partners Robert deBrauwere and Megan Noh (who co-chairs the Art Law practice with a focus on NFT issues), and Litigation Associates Nicholas Saady and Maya Katalan.

