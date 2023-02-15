In this episode of the Legit Ledger, Achilleas Sarantaris of Async Art joins Sheppard Mullin attorney Sam Cohen to discuss the latest trends and innovations with NFT-based music, including common use cases, Soulbound and generative NFTs, and granting commercial rights to music through NFTs.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

The current trends and common use cases in NFT-based music.

An overview of the Async Art platform.

What are your thoughts on Soulbound NFTs?

How are generative NFTs different from Soulbound NFTs?

What are your thoughts on generative NFTs?

What questions arise as more artists grant commercial rights to visual and/or music content via NFTs?

The importance of comprehensive and enforceable NFT license agreements.

About Achilleas Sarantaris

Achilleas Sarantaris is leading product at Async Art, an innovative platform exploring ways NFTs make sense above and beyond purely speculative use cases. A musician who's been on both sides of the music industry, Achilleas is also pursuing a research degree in Philosophy at UCL in the United Kingdom.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.