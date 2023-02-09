HKMA publishes conclusions to discussion paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins, with plans to conduct further consultation and implement regulatory regime by 2023/2024 The HKMA has published the conclusions to its discussion paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins (see our previous update regarding the discussion paper of January 2022). In general, the respondents were supportive of regulating stablecoins with a risk-based and agile approach. They also broadly support the need to take into account the latest market developments and draw reference from the discussion of international regulatory bodies when developing the relevant regulatory regime. The HKMA aims to implement the regulatory regime by 2023/2024, and is considering the pros and cons between introducing a new legislation and amending existing laws. A further consultation with more granular information about the regulatory regime will be conducted in due course with a view to hammering out the major parameters that will be covered in the draft legislation. The HKMA's thinking includes: Adopting a risk-based approach in scoping in stablecoin structures for regulation – The HKMA will start with regulating stablecoins that purport to reference to one or more fiat currencies. Flexibility will be built in to enable the regulator to scope in other stablecoin structure(s) for regulation in the future.

The key activities that will be regulated include governance, issuance, stabilisation and wallets.

The value of the reserve assets of a stablecoin arrangement should meet the value of the outstanding stablecoins at all times. The reserve assets should be of high quality and high liquidity. Stablecoins that derive their value based on arbitrage or algorithm will not be accepted.

In broad terms, the following entities will require a licence from the HKMA – Entities that (i) conduct a regulated activity in Hong Kong, (ii) actively market a regulated activity to the Hong Kong public, (iii) conduct a regulated activity which concerns a stablecoin that purports to reference to the value of the HKD; or (iv) in the opinion of the regulator should be regulated in light of matters of significant public interest. [31 Jan 2023]

