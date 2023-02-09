Jonathan Meer (Partner-New York) authored "The Midas Curse? How Cryptocurrency Has Impacted Directors and Officers," published as a guest post in The D&O Diary on February 6, 2023. The article discusses how the negative swing of crypto has impacted Directors and Officers (D&Os) beyond those directly involved in the digital asset industry. Jonathan examines crypto-related lawsuits against the D&Os who are not the currency issuers, exchanges and miners, demonstrating that the growing risk of exposure to this industry is wider than some think. "The litigations may reflect the tip of the iceberg of D&O exposure when the crypto market takes a negative turn."

Read the Article.

