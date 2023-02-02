NYDFS issues new regulatory guidance – expectations for sound custody and disclosure practices for virtual currencies The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has released regulatory guidance to better protect customers in the event of an insolvency or similar proceeding. The guidance reiterates expectations for sound custody and disclosure practices, and the paramount importance of the equitable and beneficial interest in the asset always remaining with the customer. The guidance applies to those entities the Department has licensed or chartered to custody, or temporarily hold, store, or maintain virtual currency assets on behalf of their customers. New York's virtual currency regulation requires entities to, among other things, hold virtual currency in a manner that protects customer assets; maintain comprehensive books and records; properly disclose the material terms and conditions associated with their products and services, including custody services; and refrain from making any false, misleading or deceptive representations or omissions in their marketing materials. Entities operating under the BitLicense and Limited Purpose Trust Charter are held to these requirements through NYDFS supervision and examinations, or when need be, enforcement actions. The new guidance on insolvency covers: segregation of and separate accounting for customer virtual currency;

virtual currency entity (VCE) custodian's limited interest in and use of customer virtual currency;

sub-custody arrangements; and

customer disclosure. [23 Jan 2023]

#Virtualcurrencies