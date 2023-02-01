self

In this episode of the Legit Ledger, Sheppard Mullin attorney Jim Gatto joins Yasamin Parsafar to provide an overview of his recent article, NFT Regulatory Issues – a 2022 Review and 2023 Preview, discussing the latest with NFTs and the SEC and other issues.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are fractional NFTs? Why might they lead to securities issues?

How can companies selling NFTs or offering platforms where NFTs are minted, sold or traded avoid triggering securities fraud charges?

What is the potential personal liability for anyone employed by a company involved in the minting, selling or trading of NFTs?

Why should these types of companies consider implementing an insider trading policy?

What are your thoughts about last year's Treasury Department study that identified high-value art (including NFTs) as vehicles for money laundering and terrorist financing?

What prompted the OFAC to sanction an exchange and designate 57 cryptocurrency addresses associated with digital wallets as SDNs?

What topics are the USPTO and Copyright Office considering as part of their joint study on IP law and policy in relation to NFTs?

How do the SEC and FTC endorsement guidelines differ?

What might 2023 have in store for NFT regulation?

