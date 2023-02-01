A White Plains, New York, team comprising John Cahill (Associate), Jana Farmer (Partner) and Eian Weiner (Associate) collaborated on "Bored Apes, Hermès Suits Foreshadow What Is Coming in NFT Claims," which appeared in Bloomberg Law and Cryptosaurus Networks on January 30, 2023. The authors analyze the ramifications of an NFT lawsuit between Yuga Labs Inc., the parent company of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, and artist Ryder Ripps, one of most vocal critics of the BAYC NFT project and creator of the RR/BAYC project. They say this case and others are shaping the outcomes of future NFT challenges in a quickly evolving digital landscape.

