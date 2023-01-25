The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently published a new toolkit for Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) participants with participation from over 100 experts. According to reports, the WEF described the DAO toolkit as "a set of adaptable resources for key stakeholders to help realize the full potential of this emerging form." The toolkit gives answers to the question "What are DAOs?" with information on DAO operations, governance and more, as well as recommendations for each included. According to the toolkit, it provides "a set of insights and resources for developers and policy-makers"; it states that "DAOs offer a significant new mechanism for managing and allocating capital or other valuable digital assets." The toolkit also notes that DAOs are an "organizational development the impact of which may be felt across many sectors of business and social activity worldwide."

According to a recent report, the Ethereum Network has passed a major milestone, with the number of staked ether (ETH) passing 16 million ETH. Network validators stake ETH for a chance to write and authenticate transactions, which grants them "interest" on the amount of ETH the validator has staked. The 16 million staked ETH represents more than 13 percent of the total ETH supply and nearly $22 billion, using an ETH price of $1,375. Over 25 percent of the currently staked ETH comes from a community-driven validator collective. ETH shifted to a proof-of-stake network (from its previous proof-of-work network) four months ago. According to the report, "a larger amount of staked ETH should theoretically make it more difficult for an individual actor to sabotage the Ethereum chain," but "the bulk of Ethereum's stake currently belongs to a handful of large actors."

