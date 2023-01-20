United States:
NFT Regulatory Issues – A 2022 Review And 2023 Preview
20 January 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Despite the minimal regulatory enforcement actions against
blockchain game companies and NFT issuers, now is NOT the time to
become complacent about regulatory issues. As indicated below, many
U.S. agencies are increasing their focus on regulatory enforcements
in the crypto space and NFTs are no exception. In 2022, we saw U.S.
regulators ramp up staffing for more enforcements. All of this was
happening before the FTX debacle. Things are only going to
intensify in 2023 as a result of FTX. Some of the areas to remain
focused on include the following.
To learn more about this topic, see here.
