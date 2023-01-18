self

John Strand is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Trademark & Copyright Practice. He focuses on the enforcement and defense of intellectual property rights in trademarks, trade dress, domain names, and patents.

In addition to his contested matter work, John has extensive experience in counseling clients to help avoid disputes and develop their IP protection, especially in the area of Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies, which includes cryptocurrencies and NFTs, non-fungible tokens. NFTs enable a buyer to purchase ownership of a digital good in the form of a unique digital token living on a blockchain.

In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, John will help us make sense of this new digital trend and offer suggestions on how owners can protect their IP rights. Here are a few of the highlights:

01:08 – Some background on NFTs and where they stand in relation to blockchain technologies

– Some background on NFTs and where they stand in relation to blockchain technologies 03:14 – IP issues related to NFTs

– IP issues related to NFTs 05:16 – The problem with protecting IP rights when the blockchain is involved

– The problem with protecting IP rights when the blockchain is involved 07:05 - IP protection suggestions for content creators to consider before publishing their work for sale

- IP protection suggestions for content creators to consider before publishing their work for sale 08:03 - Trey Songz sold an NFT album last year. Lessons for other artists considering this move

- Trey Songz sold an NFT album last year. Lessons for other artists considering this move 09:52 – After the initial hype about NFTs, what will the market look like?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.