According to a recent press release, blockchain development firm Ava Labs has launched "new infrastructure features" on a major cloud provider, "including validator tools for compliance use cases." The press release notes that the cloud provider "supports Avalanche's infrastructure and dApp ecosystem, including one-click node deployment" and "Avalanche node operators can run in ... GovCloud for FedRAMP compliance use cases — a vital capability and a pre-requisite for enterprises and governments." The press release further notes that the cooperation between Ava Labs and the cloud provider "makes it easier for more people to launch and manage nodes on Avalanche, giving the network even more strength and flexibility for developers."

