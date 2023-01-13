HKMA updates AIs on BCBS's final standard for prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures and plans for local implementation The HKMA has issued a circular to inform authorised institutions (AIs) that the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has published its final standard "Prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures" following consultation. The standard has been developed to provide a global baseline framework for banks' cryptoasset exposures to promote responsible innovation while preserving financial stability. The standard is scheduled to be implemented by member jurisdictions by 1 January 2025, and the HKMA intends to implement it in Hong Kong in accordance with this timeframe. The HKMA will consult the industry in due course on local implementation, but in the meantime, AIs that are planning to conduct cryptoasset-related business activities are recommended to familiarise themselves with the new standard and consider its implications. Under the standard, cryptoassets will be categorised into Group 1 (qualifying tokenised assets and stablecoins which will generally be subject to the risk-based capital requirements of the existing Basel capital framework) and Group 2 (cryptoassets that do not meet the Group 1 classification conditions and will be subject to a more conservative capital treatment). Key features of the standard include: Infrastructure risk add-on for Group 1 cryptoassets;

Redemption risk test and a supervision/regulation requirement to ensure that only stablecoins issued by supervised and regulated entities that have robust redemption rights and proper governance are eligible for a Group 1 qualification;

Group 2 exposure limit to serve as an additional guardrail;

Other elements to (i) prescribe the supervisory review process and disclosure requirements and (ii) specify how the operational risk, liquidity, leverage ratio and large exposures requirements have to be applied in the context of banks' cryptoasset exposures. The HKMA notes that some areas, such as permissionless blockchains and additional statistical tests to identify low risk stablecoins, will remain subject to monitoring and further review by the BCBS. [20 Dec 2022] #Cryptoassets

HKMA shares key observations and sound practices from its review on consumer protection in respect of digital platforms for application of unsecured loan and credit card products The HKMA has issued a circular to share with the industry key observations and sound practices identified in its supervisory work conducted on consumer protection in respect of digital platforms for the application of unsecured loan and credit card products. Latest landscape of digital banking services – Based on a survey conducted by the HKMA on 28 authorised institutions (AIs), there has been significant digitalisation in the application process of unsecured loan and credit card products. For example, 70% of credit card applications, 62% of loan-on-card applications and 68% of personal instalment loan applications were made via digital platforms in the first half of 2022.

Consumer protection in the digital environment – With reference to its circular of 4 September 2020 regarding enhanced measures in respect of digital platforms for the application of unsecured loan and credit card products (see our previous update), the HKMA conducted a thematic review in respect of such digital platforms from consumer protection perspectives and noted some room for improvement in a few areas. These include display of key facts statement and terms and conditions, key details on specific products on digital platforms, enhanced disclosure measure in the form of a "double reminder" to customers, and the digital disclosure approach adopted by AIs. The HKMA has also observed some sound practices which may be helpful for the industry. Details of the key observations and sound practices are attached to the circular. AIs are expected to review and make any necessary improvements to ensure that their digital platforms are designed in a way which can enable customers to make informed borrowing decisions. [20 Dec 2022] #Digital