United States: Pryor Cashman Elects Five New Partners And Promotes One To Counsel

Pryor Cashman is pleased to announce the election of Kaveri Arora, Matthew S. Barkan, Daniel A. Devine, Brendan Everman, and Joshua Weigensberg to the firm's partnership. The firm also elevated Daniel Derby to counsel.

All promotions were effective on January 1, 2023.

Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman said in a statement, "Each of these lawyers is a reflection of Pryor Cashman's ongoing success as a firm for talented attorneys to develop their practices and deliver top client service in the midsize model. These promotions underscore our dedication to elevating the next generation of legal industry leaders."

Those newly promoted:

Kaveri Arora is a member of the Litigation, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Groups, where she represents clients in a diverse range of intellectual property and complex commercial litigation matters. Kaveri regularly counsels music, technology, art, fashion, and luxury goods companies and has significant experience in all aspects of litigation at both the state and federal levels.

is a member of the Litigation, Intellectual Property, and Media + Entertainment Groups, where she represents clients in a diverse range of intellectual property and complex commercial litigation matters. Kaveri regularly counsels music, technology, art, fashion, and luxury goods companies and has significant experience in all aspects of litigation at both the state and federal levels. Matthew S. Barkan is a member of the Litigation, Financial Technology, and Media + Entertainment Groups, where he handles a broad range of civil litigation, representing public and private media and technology companies, financial institutions, hospitality companies, and their officers and directors in complex commercial litigation before federal and state courts and various arbitral bodies.

is a member of the Litigation, Financial Technology, and Media + Entertainment Groups, where he handles a broad range of civil litigation, representing public and private media and technology companies, financial institutions, hospitality companies, and their officers and directors in complex commercial litigation before federal and state courts and various arbitral bodies. Daniel A. Devine is a member of the Real Estate Group, where he represents clients across the country in transactional work spanning a range of asset classes and disciplines, including sales and acquisitions, borrower and lender side financing, distressed debt and loan workouts, ground leasing, and the assemblage and capitalization of development projects.

is a member of the Real Estate Group, where he represents clients across the country in transactional work spanning a range of asset classes and disciplines, including sales and acquisitions, borrower and lender side financing, distressed debt and loan workouts, ground leasing, and the assemblage and capitalization of development projects. Brendan Everman is a member of the Litigation Group, where he represents businesses in high-stakes disputes across a wide variety of industries, including media, real estate, entertainment, financial services, technology, and sports.

is a member of the Litigation Group, where he represents businesses in high-stakes disputes across a wide variety of industries, including media, real estate, entertainment, financial services, technology, and sports. Joshua Weigensberg is a member of the Litigation and Media + Entertainment Groups, where he litigates copyright and trademark matters and other complex commercial disputes for clients in a range of industries including music, technology, art, consumer goods, information services, and real estate.

Daniel Derby is a member of the Litigation Group, where he represents clients in a wide variety of complex commercial matters, arbitrations, appeals, criminal cases, and government investigations.

