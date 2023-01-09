- Materials that promise to make quantum computers faster and cheaper are predicted to be available in 2023. (Jessica Wade, Wired)
- The U.S. government takes a first step in preparing for future quantum threats to cybersecurity. (Skip Sanzeri, Forbes)
- Fermilab is using quantum computers to detect dark matter. (Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, SciTech Daily)
- Quantum processers make it possible for MIT researchers to observe entanglement. (Julia C. Keller, MIT News)
- Efforts to secure federal government systems from quantum threats gain traction as President Biden signs the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act into law. (James Coker, Infosecurity Magazine)
- OpenAI's new chatbot ChatGPT sparks global interest, with more than one million users testing the new application within one week. (Chris Vallance, BBC)
- AI portrait tool, Lensa, becomes target of continuing debate over the ethics of AI-generated art. (Morgan Sung, NBC)
- FBI warns consumers about "pig-butchering" crypto scams that encourage victims to convert funds into cryptocurrency with promises of high rates of return. (Josh Campbell, CNN)
- BTC.com, a cryptocurrency mining pool, loses $3 million worth of crypto in cyberattack. (Sergiu Gatlan, Bleeping Computer)
- The Imperial College in London is using virtual reality as a tool for training physicians. (BBC)
- Snapchat adds augmented reality feature that will enable its users to make money. (David Pierce, The Verge)
- Ransomware hackers threaten to release personal data of college students at Knox College. (Kevin Collier, NBC)
