self

In this episode of The Legit Ledger, Casey Kuhlman of Monax Labs sits down with Sheppard Mullin Blockchain Team Co-Leader Jim Gatto to discuss Monax's technology solution for ensuring NFT purchasers affirmatively accept a NFT license before purchasing, both for primary sales and secondary sales.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are the challenges of using and ensuring acceptance of a customized NFT license when selling on a third-party marketplace?

Why is affirmative acceptance of the NFT license necessary to have an enforceable contract?

How Monax's Aspen technology provides a solution to these issues?

About Casey Kuhlman

Casey Kuhlman is the CEO of Monax Labs. He is an ex-marine, lawyer and software engineer with experience in legal process management, smart contracts, and decentralized autonomous organizations. He graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2008, and has since held positions in the Special Court for Sierra Leone, Public International Law and Policy Group, Watershed Legal Service, among others. He also co-founded Project Douglas, a company focusing on DAO and distributed organization system design and the open source technologies underlying it. Monax Labs is a web3 infrastructure studio on a mission to ensure that NFT transactions are safe, secure and legal. Monax's solutions are unique because they address legal gaps associated with NFTs: IP protection, possession versus ownership, and the ability to assert title over NFTs. Monax Labs is building Aspen: a revolutionary NFT minting, management and transactional platform with integrated legal contracting.

About Jim Gatto

Jim Gatto is a partner with the Intellectual Property Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Washington, D.C. office, where he co-leads the Blockchain & Fintech Team. His practice focuses on blockchain, interactive entertainment, digital art, AI and online gambling. He advises clients on IP strategies, development and publishing agreements, licensing and technology transaction agreements, and tech regulatory issues. Jim has been involved with blockchain since 2012 and has been recognized as a thought leader by leading organizations, including Best Lawyers in America 2021-2022; Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Fintech Trailblazer, The National Law Journal, 2018; and Thought Leader on Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies, National Law Review, 2018.

Contact Information:

Monax Labs

Aspen

Resources:

The Legit Ledger Episode 7: NFT Enforceable Licenses with Jim Gatto and Yasamin Parsafar

The Legit Ledger Episode 1: Intellectual Property Considerations for Licensing NFTs with Yasamin Parsafar and Jim Gatto

NFT License Breakdown: Exploring Different Marketplaces and Associated License Issues

NFTs and Intellectual Property: What IP Owners and NFT Creators Need to Know

Protecting IP and Limiting Liability When Licensing IP for Digital Art and NFTs

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.