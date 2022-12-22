In a recent press release, Magic Eden, a Solana-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced the launch of a tool allowing creators to enforce royalties on their NFT collections "in response to recent royalty enforcement changes in the NFT landscape." According to the press release, "[t]he Open Creator Protocol (OCP) is an open source tool built on top of Solana's SPL managed-token standard" that allows royalty enforcement for new NFT collections that opt in. The press release further notes that "Magic Eden will enforce royalties on all collections who adopt the protocol and allow creators to ban marketplaces that have not enforced royalties on their collection."

In other NFT news, according to recent reports, owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs are now able to display their NFTs on a one-of-a-kind watch made by a well-known U.S. watch manufacturer. Pre-sales of the watches reportedly went live at an invite-only launch party during Art Basel in Miami and are available until December 31.

In a final notable item, a recent survey of gamers found that respondents were five times more interested in games where they could earn bitcoin versus games where they could earn NFTs. The survey found that while some gamers are against NFT integration into games, gamers overall are more likely to play "Play-to-Earn" (P2E) games where they earn bitcoin than they are to play games where they earn NFTs.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

