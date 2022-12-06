According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), two Estonian citizens were arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, for their alleged involvement in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering scheme. The defendants allegedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of victims through a multifaceted scheme involving a fraudulent cryptocurrency mining operation and cryptocurrency bank.

According to another recent DOJ press release, an Ohio man was arrested on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. The Ohio man allegedly misled investors by fraudulently promoting himself as a cryptocurrency trader with a specialty in derivatives and promised to make lucrative returns.

A recent press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas reported that 21 individuals have been charged for their roles in transnational cryptocurrency money laundering networks, including laundering millions of dollars stolen from U.S. fraud victims through various scams. According to the press release, the cases stemmed from a multiyear operation initiated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas called "Operation Crypto Runner" that has to date disrupted over $300 million in annual money laundering transactions.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

