In this episode of – 'A day in the life of....' Lewis Pedley interviews Ankura experts Helena Bowyer and Adam Horsman to delve into the intriguing world of cryptocurrency forensics and asset tracing. Key insights:
- Asset tracing as litigation support through the disputes cycle
- Crypto relating to property, companies, and digital assets
- Incident response, law enforcement, and cryptocurrency fraud
- Digital forensics on a range of devices
- Forensic accountancy and big data analysis
- The challenges and opportunities of digital funds and assets
- Market-leading tools and technology for tracing and analysis
- Data refinement and asset value assessment
- The importance of firm expert collaboration
