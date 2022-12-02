ARTICLE

In this episode of – 'A day in the life of....' Lewis Pedley interviews Ankura experts Helena Bowyer and Adam Horsman to delve into the intriguing world of cryptocurrency forensics and asset tracing. Key insights:

Asset tracing as litigation support through the disputes cycle

Crypto relating to property, companies, and digital assets

Incident response, law enforcement, and cryptocurrency fraud

Digital forensics on a range of devices

Forensic accountancy and big data analysis

The challenges and opportunities of digital funds and assets

Market-leading tools and technology for tracing and analysis

Data refinement and asset value assessment

The importance of firm expert collaboration

