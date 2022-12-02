1256856a.jpg

In this episode of – 'A day in the life of....' Lewis Pedley interviews Ankura experts Helena Bowyer and Adam Horsman to delve into the intriguing world of cryptocurrency forensics and asset tracing. Key insights:

  • Asset tracing as litigation support through the disputes cycle 
  • Crypto relating to property, companies, and digital assets
  • Incident response, law enforcement, and cryptocurrency fraud 
  • Digital forensics on a range of devices 
  • Forensic accountancy and big data analysis 
  • The challenges and opportunities of digital funds and assets 
  • Market-leading tools and technology for tracing and analysis
  • Data refinement and asset value assessment 
  • The importance of firm expert collaboration 

