Anjali Das (Partner-Chicago) is published in the November 10, 2022, edition of Westlaw Today with her article "I've got a pocketful of Cryptonite." The article explores the meaning and origins of digital assets, including bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, coins and fungible and non-fungible tokens. Anjali makes "the business case for blockchain," already adopted in numerous industry sectors, but also exposes the dark side of digital currency in disrupting financial markets with the decentralized and anonymous nature of transactions exploited by cybercriminals and terrorist organizations. Other topics include the transfer of digital assets and how crypto custody concerns have given rise to the need for specialized products providing custody insurance, as consumers may not receive the same legal protections found at traditional financial firms. Anjali says while investors from Wall Street to Main Street U.S.A. are embracing crypto investing, trading, borrowing and lending in all its forms, the U.S. government and central banks around the globe recognize the increasing need for regulatory oversight of the crypto markets to rein in abuses and excesses that could potentially destabilize conventional financial systems.

