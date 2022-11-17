In the mold of the open-source #Bitcoin ethos, I'm sharing my research article on crypto and securities law. Feel free to use, share, or critique.

"While there are many prudent questions worth asking when experimenting in the cryptocurrency space, the salient one this article addresses is determining whether a given crypto token or digital asset is likely to be deemed a security by the SEC. Of course, each individual token must be independently analyzed to get a [somewhat] definitive answer to this question. But this article endeavors to provide the reader with a generalized framework likely to be applied when conducting such an analysis."

