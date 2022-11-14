ARTICLE

This week the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it has delisted and redesignated Tornado Cash to record further reasons for the designation, including its role in obfuscating “the movement of over $455 million stolen in March 2022 by the OFAC-designated, DPRK-controlled Lazarus Group in the largest known virtual currency heist to date.” OFAC also issued new guidance “to provide additional compliance guidance regarding the nature of the Tornado Cash entity, and updated three existing FAQs with additional guidance.” According to reports, earlier this week, based on data from Etherscan, the hacker responsible for the $28 million hack of Deribit, a major bitcoin and ether options exchange, transferred over 1,600 ether (~$2.5M) to Tornado Cash.

