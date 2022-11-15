ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This week the New York branch of the U.S. central bank published a report on the Phase I results of Project Cedar, “a multiphase research effort to develop a technical framework for a theoretical wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC).” According to a press release, currently it takes two days for most foreign exchange (FX) spot trades to settle, which exposes payment senders and recipients to “settlement, counterparty, and credit risk which, among other things, can hinder an institution's ability to readily convert its assets into cash.” In Project Cedar Phase I, “the experiment simulated a foreign exchange (FX) spot trade and introduced a wholesale central bank digital currency prototype to test whether using blockchain technology could improve speed, cost, and access to cross-border wholesale payments.” In this test environment, the experiment reportedly revealed three key findings:

Faster Payments: In the test environment, transactions on the blockchain-enabled system settled in under 15 seconds on average.

In the test environment, transactions on the blockchain-enabled system settled in under 15 seconds on average. Atomic Settlement: The simulated ledger network enabled atomic settlement, meaning the two sides of the simulated transactions were settled either simultaneously or not at all, which reduces FX risks.

The simulated ledger network enabled atomic settlement, meaning the two sides of the simulated transactions were settled either simultaneously or not at all, which reduces FX risks. Safer and Accessible Transactions: The distributed ledger system design enabled payments on a 24/7/365 basis and supported objectives related to interoperability across financial institutions, including central and private sector banks.

Separately, this week a major global bank published a press release announcing “the world's first digital bond that is publicly traded and settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges.” According to the press release, “[t]he CHF 375 million bond is digital only, and will be issued on the blockchain-based platform of SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) while being dual listed and traded on SDX and SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX).”

In a final notable item, a major South African grocery chain has reportedly announced plans to begin allowing customers to pay for groceries with bitcoin at 39 stores in South Africa using any bitcoin lightning-enabled app. According to reports, customers will scan a QR code from the app and accept the conversion rate on their smartphone at the time of the transaction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.