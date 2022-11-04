Welcome to Ropes & Gray Crypto Quarterly, our publication featuring news, trends, and legal developments in the cryptocurrency industry.

The landscape of digital assets, blockchain and related technologies is constantly evolving. Each quarter, Ropes & Gray attorneys analyze government enforcement and private litigation actions, rulings, settlements, and other key developments in this space. We distill the flood of industry headlines so that you can identify and manage risk more effectively. The attached newsletter includes takeaways from this quarter's review.

In this Q3 newsletter, we explore critical questions and issues facing the crypto industry—

How to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and recent actions put forth by the SEC, CFTC, and DOJ

Notable matters focused around securities litigation, data breaches, and fraud

Where crypto fits into the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in crypto-custodian bankruptcy proceedings

How readers should be looking ahead, and what the industry might expect for Q4 and the beginning of the new year

