A recently published report by the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum addresses issues and use cases related to the use of blockchain to enable transparency in supply chains. Among other things, the report addresses problems in supply chain transparency; ongoing changes in supply chain management and ethics, including working conditions, environmental issues and extended supply chains; specific use cases where blockchain can be implemented to achieve supply chain transparency, including in the carbon markets; the impact of certain technical concepts, including public vs. private blockchain networks, layer-2 solutions, zero-trust technologies, and interoperability between blockchains and with other technologies such as IoT networks; and an overview of existing blockchain solutions currently being used in different supply chain contexts.

