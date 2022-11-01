This week, two cryptocurrency financial services and trading platforms announced partnerships with traditional financial services companies to offer new crypto debit cards. Blockchain.com's card, initially available only to U.S. residents, will be linked to a verified Blockchain.com account and will enable users to spend cryptocurrencies in transactions that settle in fiat for the merchant. BitOasis, a leading crypto platform for the Middle East and North Africa, announced a similar crypto debit card linked to users' crypto wallets to enable fiat-settled payments across 90 million global locations. Ola Doudin, BitOasis' CEO and co-founder, said, "We continue to witness sustained demand amongst our customers for crypto to be integrated into, and relevant for, their daily lives. Research tells us that 47% of the Middle East population now believes crypto is the future of money."

Anchorage Digital, a digital asset platform, infrastructure provider and federally chartered digital asset bank, recently launched "Build With Anchorage," a full-stack infrastructure offering that facilitates crypto payment gateways, financial products and market participation. According to a press release, Build With Anchorage can enhance partner product and service development "through a combination of flexible Anchorage APIs – which partners can connect to programmatically [and] include[e] trading, settlement, staking, and custody APIs – and a dedicated team of industry-leading solution architects, integration engineers, and deployment strategists."

Earlier this week, Prometheum Ember ATS, a broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS) regulated by FINRA and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announced the launch of its new ATS enabling institutions to trade digital asset securities compliant with federal securities laws. According to a press release, Prometheum ATS is built to integrate with legacy securities trading systems by connecting directly with qualified custodians to facilitate quick, efficient and compliant digital asset security trades. The underlying blockchain technology reportedly eliminates intermediaries and provides same-day settlement. "For too long, digital asset trading has been conducted on unregulated platforms instead of on a platform which works within the current SEC framework for digital asset securities," stated Prometheum Founder and Co-CEO Aaron Kaplan. "Prometheum sets itself apart by maintaining the ability to be sustainably compliant under current securities laws, ensuring the multilayer protections and standards required on Wall Street."

