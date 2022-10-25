Pryor Cashman Partner Teresa Lee, who co-chairs the firm's Trademark practice and is a member of the Intellectual Property, Media + Entertainment, and Litigation Groups, has been named to Huski.Ai's list of Top 25 US Trademark Attorneys Specialized in Web3 Identified by Big Data and AI.

Teresa is ranked No. 20 on the list, which includes trademark-focused attorneys from across the United States. Her Huski.Ai profile notes that she "exceeds 72.3% of lawyers in trademark applications" and has represented brand owners from 27 countries/regions.

Huski.Ai compiles its Top 25 list by reviewing trademark application data from more than 50,000 U.S.-based attorneys filing in blockchain, crypto or cryptography, cryptocurrency or crypto collectibles, NFT or non-fungible token or crypto token, metaverse, digital artwork or digital assets, and web3 "to identify people who are great in trademark prosecution in general (good Huski Index) and specialized in Web3 ecosystem (the number of relevant filings)."

