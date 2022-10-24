John Cahill (Associate-White Plains, NY) and Jana S. Farmer (Partner-White Plains, NY) collaborated on an October 18, 2022, article for Bloomberg Law's section on Tech & Telecom Law. "Why a Handshake Won't Seal a Crypto Business Deal" spotlights an industry that operates through smart contracts and values transparency, but lacks written agreements. Many in the blockchain industry are willing to trust anonymous strangers based on an exchange of messages on social media or messaging apps. "Until there are laws in place that will take the market realities of the crypto space into account," say the authors, "the lack of appropriate agreements will cost founders, investors and transacting parties in time, money and worry."

