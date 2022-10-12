We are pleased to announce the release of Meeting the Challenges Ahead for Technology & IP Transactions: Legal Perspectives from Mayer Brown. Written for in-house counsel, executives and other stakeholders, this thought-provoking guide focuses on the changing legal landscape in digital transformation, multi-layer technology solutions, outsourcing, technology collaborations, artificial intelligence, data monetization, blockchain, open source software, data security and data privacy.

We are happy to provide a complimentary digital or hard copy of this guide to our clients and other friends. If you would like a copy, please submit your request below. We hope you find it useful and welcome your feedback.

