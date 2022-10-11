Financial Markets and Regulation special counsel and chair Gary DeWaal will lead "The State of the Fintech—and Housing Economies" at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12 during DC Fintech Week 2022. The conference brings together everyone from nonprofits and technologists to entrepreneurs and regulators for discussions spanning the fintech ecosystem, creating meaningful dialogue about fintech and the future of finance.

Learn more about DC Fintech Week 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.