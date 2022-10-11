FTI Consulting offers comprehensive anti-money laundering ("AML")/counter-terrorist financing ("CTF"), Counter Proliferation Financing ("CPF"), sanctions, and other financial crimes compliance services for cryptocurrency companies, alternatively called convertible virtual currency or virtual currency businesses. These include cryptocurrency exchanges, crypto OTC broker-dealers, standalone digital asset custodians, custody divisions of commercial banks, crypto investment funds and investable crypto index providers, payment platforms and payment processors accepting virtual currencies, as well as hosted wallet providers (collectively referred to as CASPs).

FTI Consulting professionals have assisted several fintech and cryptocurrency companies with a variety of financial crime compliance needs, using our deep level of expertise and cutting-edge technical capabilities. Our team of experienced specialists regularly consult with both industry leading and innovative upstart cryptocurrency companies as an independent and trusted advisor.

