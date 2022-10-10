Pryor Cashman attorney Nicholas Saady, a member of the firm's Litigation Group involved with blockchain-related litigation, spoke to Politico about recent developments in proceedings between the CFTC and Ooki DAO.

In "How to Sue an Amorphous Digital Blob," Nick spoke to reporter Ben Schrenckinger about the case and the novel issues it presents regarding the application of traditional legal principles to decentralized autonomous organizations like Ooki DAO, and he is quoted on the bespoke questions that remain unresolved in the matter.

Read the full article using the link below.

