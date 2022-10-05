On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, Buchanan, Ingersoll, & Rooney attorneys and podcast hosts John Povilaitis and Alan Seltzer shift from the usual renewable energy discussions to welcome Pennsylvania Blockchain Coalition president, Dominic Folino, to discuss the history of blockchain technology and the connection it has with conversations around energy.

The episode begins with the introduction of the PA Blockchain Coalition, or PBC, and how it began. Folino goes on to speak about the importance of education when it comes to blockchain, its effects, how it works, and what energy is required to make it possible. He then discusses how crypto mining uses energy and the difference between blockchain and cryptocurrency. The episode ends with a discussion on technology's role in make life easier and more secure./p>

To read more about Pa Blockchain Coalition, visit: https://pablockchain.org/

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.