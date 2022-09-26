Last week the U.S. Department of the Treasury's (Treasury) Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 22 individuals and two entities in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding the individuals and entities to OFAC's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. According to a press release, several of the sanctioned individuals are responsible for furthering the Russian Federation's objectives in Ukraine, both prior to and during Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Among the entities sanctioned is Task Force Rusich, a neo-Nazi paramilitary group that has participated in combat with Russia's military in Ukraine; in addition to sanctioning the group, OFAC added five associated cryptocurrency addresses to OFAC's SDN List. The Treasury announcement noted that the actions come as part of a united international front to isolate Russia's financial systems and counter any Russian attempts to evade sanctions.

