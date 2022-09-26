A South Korean technology company has reportedly launched a weeklong promotion in the metaverse. According to reports, the virtual events occurred across multiple platforms and the company's own website, and participants had the option to join a scavenger hunt, enter an NFT sweepstakes, and attend live-streamed presentations featuring new products.

To mark its 75th anniversary, an American jean manufacturer reportedly teamed with a Grammy-winning soul singer to create and sell a hybrid NFT collection consisting of a one-of-a-kind custom outfit and a tokenized digital replica that can be "worn" in the metaverse. According to reports, this hybrid NFT was born out of a partnership with platform LTD.INC, which creates "ultra-rare physical and digital NFT collections for artists, creators and brands."

In a final piece of NFT news, golf's premier professional tour organization has reportedly teamed with NFT marketplace Autograph to create a dedicated NFT platform. Similar to other sports organizations that have launched NFT marketplaces, the golf organization's platform will reportedly offer digital content created from the organization's archives of videos and player data. According to the organization, all revenue generated from the platform, which is set to launch in 2023, will go to the players.

For more information, please refer to the following links:

