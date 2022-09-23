Seyfarth is pleased to announce the launch of the Gadgets, Gigabytes & Goodwill Blog, which explores a wide range of legal issues surrounding the protection and promotion of the intangible assets that drive business. The blog provides insight and guidance for companies of all sizes, while at the same time discussing newsworthy developments in the areas of patent, trademark, unfair competition, copyright, right of publicity, data privacy, and false advertising, along with related regulatory concerns.

"We are excited to bring our expertise to a broader audience," says Patrick Muffo, partner and co-editor of the blog. "This is a fascinating and fast moving area for our clients; the growth of new technology brings new threats and opportunities that we can help them navigate," adds Lauren Gregory, partner and co-editor of the blog.

The authors of this blog span the gamut of technology and branding law, with extensive experience in counseling and litigation related to all aspects of intellectual property. The Seyfarth IP team provides practical and tailored legal guidance to help clients facilitate the meaningful commercialization of key technological and brand-driven assets while reducing the risk of litigation.

View the blog and subscribe here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.