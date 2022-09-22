Digital assets-ranging from cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and central bank digital currencies-hold the power to transform the world of traditional finance. But with such tremendous opportunities come increased risk.
In this one-hour webinar, you will learn how to:
- Recognize the key opportunities and illicit financing risks presented by digital assets
- Describe at a high level the international standards and jurisdictional frameworks that are emerging to facilitate effective risk management
- Identify ways to manage risks and navigate regulatory uncertainty
Our Experts:
- Chris Brummer, Board Member
- Mariano Federici, Senior Managing Director
- Alex Levitov, Associate Managing Director
To view this webinar on demand, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.