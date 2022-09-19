This week a major American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roasters announced its plans to offer a non-fungible token (NFT)-based loyalty program. According to a press release, the company's program will allow customers to buy and earn collectible NFT stamps that will offer access to benefits and immersive, coffee-related experiences. Among other things, the press release also notes that the program "will utilize a 'proof-of-stake' blockchain technology built by Polygon, which uses less energy than first generation 'proof-of-work' blockchains." Customers of the coffee chain can join a waitlist now to gain access to the loyalty program, which will reportedly launch later this year.

In other NFT news, a famous scotch whisky company announced it would partner with the world's first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for wine and spirits to release a limited set of digital NFT bottles. A limited-edition physical bottle will be available to buyers who "burn" – effectively remove the NFT from the blockchain – their NFT. According to reports, this will be the company's third Web3 campaign of the year.

