self

This July, the DOJ brought another insider trading criminal case based on the trading of digital assets. This case was brought against a former Coinbase employee and came just one month after the same office brought another insider trading case against a former employee of the NFT trading platform OpenSea. This time, however, the SEC brought a parallel civil action for the insider trading of securities. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group, discusses the significance of these insider trading cases, how the SEC's action threatens to destabilize the cryptocurrency industry and what cryptocurrency companies and traders should do now to avoid facing a government enforcement action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.