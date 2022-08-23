On Aug. 10, 2022, just days after OFAC issued sanctions against virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, Dutch authorities arrested the protocol's alleged developer. In a press release, the Treasury Department alleged that since 2019, Tornado Cash had been used to launder more than $7 billion in cryptocurrency, including more than $455 million stolen in the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) hack to date, on the Ronin Network, carried out by the North Korean-backed cybercrime syndicate the Lazarus Group. Dutch authorities have not released the identity of the developer and have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests related to Tornado Cash.

