This week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the extradition of suspected cryptocurrency money launderer Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov from the Netherlands. The DOJ alleges that Dubnikov and his co-conspirators laundered $70 million in ransom payments extorted from victims of Ryuk ransomware attacks throughout the U.S. and abroad. According to the DOJ, Dubnikov is alleged to have laundered more than $400,000 in ransom payments from Ryuk attacks in July 2019 alone.

In related news, Dutch authorities recently announced the arrest of a tech developer allegedly involved with Tornado Cash, the cryptocurrency mixing service that was recently sanctioned bv the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. In a statement regarding the arrest, Dutch authorities allege that the man is "suspected of involvement in concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering" through Tornado Cash.

For more information, please refer to the following links: