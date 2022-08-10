ARTICLE

The world of decentralized finance, blockchains, virtual and cryptocurrency have grown exponentially in recent years. Many financial institutions are looking to enter or expand their operations in the digital economy, but the regulatory environment gives many pause.

Many organizations think that because they don't directly engage in mining cryptocurrency, they are not subject to laws regarding DeFi activity, but there's much more to it than that. From licensing and vendor management to money transmission and payment rails, where do my obligations begin?

Over the coming months, McGlinchey attorneys from various practice groups will dive into the world of DeFi and explore it from every angle. From articles, podcasts, and webinars on hot topics to a client-only, live Q&A session, content will be geared towards busy schedules and drilled down right to the good stuff – what is DeFi and how does it impact traditional finance?

In this introductory video, compliance and Fintech attorneys Aaron Kouhoupt and Robert Savoie (Cleveland) will discuss this fascinating and vibrant subject matter while giving you a breakdown of the content you can expect in coming weeks.

